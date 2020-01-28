Local bars, restaurants hosting Super Bowl watch parties for Chiefs Kingdom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Super Bowl Sunday is just days away, which means it's time to start making plans for where you'll watch the game.

"It's very exciting. Kind of seeing everybody come together and just like be happy for one big thing, pretty awesome to see in the whole city," John's Big Deck owner Chad Sander said.

For fans who won't be in Miami for the big game, there are plenty of places around the metro to cheer on the home team, alongside Chiefs Kingdom.

John's Big Deck in downtown KC will be hosting a watch party of its own.

"Sunday we got -- basically all three floors will be open. We'll be showing the game on all the floors. No cover charge to get in. We got beer, drink specials, food specials," Sander said.

In the 18th & Vine District, Soiree Steak and Oyster House is teaming up with Hot 103 Jamz to offer customers music and food.

"It's a $25 Super Bowl buffet that you'll be able to purchase and then an unlimited menu," Soiree's owner Anita Moore said.

If you want a table inside Granfalloon at the Country Club Plaza, you'll need a reservation.

"I think a lot of the home parties are going to cancel because everybody wants to be outside and be out where it's happening. Hopefully we're having a parade next week," Granfalloon owner Tim Caniglia said.

The Plaza bar and restaurant is charging $200 for a four-top table, $300 for six. All of the money from the tables is being donated to 15 and the Mahomies.

"We heard other people were charging for tables. So we just figured, let's charge for a table and make some money or a charity," Caniglia said.

Granfalloon said it's turning its patio into a tailgate experience. There will be tents with televisions. They say it'll be standing room only, but free of charge. You can begin making reservations at Granfalloon on Wednesday.

Of course, this is just a small sampling of the local bars and restaurants that will be showing the big game. We'd guess the Super Bowl will be on everywhere you look in Kansas City.