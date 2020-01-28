Man shot and killed just after midnight near Denver and Smart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday morning near Denver and Smart.

Investigators said just after midnight they received multiple calls on the sound of gunfire. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man behind a home who had been shot numerous times.

Police said the man died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

If you have any information or saw anything that will help police in their investigation, please call the Homicide Unit directly at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at (816) 474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to arrest in this case.