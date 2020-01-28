No medical or vehicle issues found in crash that killed Overland Park teen, court documents say

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — No medical issues were found or vehicle issues for a 71-year-old man charged with striking and killing an Overland Park teen who was walking home from school in April 2019.

Court documents say on April 12, 2019, officers responded to an injury crash on Switzer Road near west 123rd Street in Overland Park. Witnesses reported the driver of a tan sedan hit a pedestrian as she was walking along the sidewalk on the east side of Switzer Road. The witness stated the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Sudhir S. Gandhi, of Lenexa, was stopped, having hit a privacy fence.

Further investigation showed the tan sedan was a 2006 Ford Taurus, driven by Gandhi who first drove up on the sidewalk on Switzer and continued driving on the sidewalk. One witness said Gandhi moved right into the bike lane and abruptly jumped the curb with no brake lights showing.

Traffic ahead at 124th and Switzer Road was stopped at a red light, just south of Oak Hill Elementary School and directly east of Oxford Middle School who had both just let out for the day.

Documents say Gandhi went into the intersection, nearly striking a car where he then drove onto the north east corner of a sidewalk at 124th and Switzer Road, almost striking three juvenile pedestrians.

He continued north on the sidewalk, hitting a small sign and bush, then a telephone cable box several feet east of the sidewalk. Second later he struck 14-year-old Alexandra Rumple. Gandhi then crossed the 123rd Street intersection and continued on the sidewalk where he struck a signal pole at the intersection and broke it off at the base. He then went back onto Switzer Road in an arc, but then returned onto the sidewalk, passing 121st Street where he drove into a six-foot wooden privacy fence, the impact disabling the vehicle.

Rumple was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Gandhi did not suffer any injuries in the incident. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Doctors found no apparent medical cause for the crash. Gandhi denied any loss of consciousness, hitting his head, or any other symptoms or medical issues. He reported to police his vehicle kept speeding up instead of stopping. He believed he pressed on the brake but the vehicle kept continuing to accelerate.

Not knowing what to do, Gandhi said he decided to steer the car away from stopped vehicles and onto the sidewalk and was unable to stop after that. He did not recall striking any pedestrians but did recall hitting the fence.

At no point did Gandhi attempt to help Rumple or anyone else, court documents say.

A mechanical inspection of the vehicle found no problems with the brakes, steering, suspension or engine throttle control systems.

Gandhi was charged on Jan. 15 with reckless second-degree murder in Johnson County District Court.