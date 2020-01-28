Oh baby! After struggling to get pregnant, Ohio couple now expecting quintuplets

CLEVELAND — An Ohio couple is about to become a household of seven. They’re expecting quintuplets!

After Hannah and Jacob Merton married in 2017, they felt ready to try for kids.

“I’ve always wanted twins,” Hannah said. “I always grew up saying I wanted twins.”

The young couple tried to get pregnant for a year but weren’t successful. They went to a specialist, started fertility medication, and then last October, a doctor delivered stunning news.

“I almost passed out just from shock,” Hannah said.

At first, the ultrasound initially revealed Hannah’s wish — twins. Babies A and B were visible, but there were more — C, D and E.

“So she kept looking and she was measuring and counting re-counting and finally after it was over, she had to pull up a chair because she was so shocked, and she was like you’re having five babies,” Hannah said.

Just like their doctor, the two were shocked.

“It really was just a surreal kind of feeling,” Jacob said. “I don’t even know how to put it into words. It’s just unbelievable really.”

“I was just like how is this even possible?” Hannah said. “What?”

Hannah is now 19 weeks along with three girls and two boys. They’re still working on names. Their due date is in June, but the quints will most likely be delivered in March or April.

“My personal goal is 30 weeks,” Hannah said.

Hannah and Jacob love to look at updated ultrasounds of the quints.

“Some of them do photo bomb each other,” Hannah said laughing.

And they’re all doing well, including mom.

“I just love looking at their profiles like their little noses and everything,” she said.

Hannah, who is 20, and Jacob, who is 22, admit they’re a little scared about caring for five babies at once.

“I don’t even know how many thousands of diapers we’re going to go through,” Hannah said.

But they have a large family and many friends willing to help.

“I just believe God won’t give us anything that we can not handle,” Jacob said.

Jacob’s about to graduate from college and hopes to start a career in financial planning. Hannah plans to stay at home with the children.

Statistics from the CDC say in 2018, there were just 10 sets of five babies or more in the United States.