One person shot, killed on Rainbow Boulevard in KCK, police say

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating a homicide Tuesday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police were called around 10:30 p.m. to W. 43rd Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard where they discovered that one person was shot to death.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. The victim has not been identified yet, and officers have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.