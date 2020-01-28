Shatto Milk Company bringing back limited edition red velvet milk ahead of Super Bowl

OSBORN, Mo. — If you missed out on Shatto Milk’s red velvet milk last year, you’re in luck! The company is offering a new batch just in time for Super Bowl LIV.

Shatto Milk company announced Tuesday that they are releasing a special edition “SUNDAY” bottle that will have yellow lettering and be filled with red velvet milk.

There are only 12,000 limited edition bottles available. They will be sold in stores that offer Shatto as well as through the farm store and Shatto Home Delivery.

The milk is available beginning Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the farm store in Osborn, Mo. It will be delivered to retail partners on Thursday and Friday.

Anyone wanting to place an order for delivery can visit the company’s website here.