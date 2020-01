ROSE HILL, Kan. — Police and emergency workers in south-central Kansas had to deal with an unusual find hidden in a couch: a 6-foot boa constrictor.

The resident reported find the large snake hidden inside the couch and called 9-1-1. The resident had been living in the duplex for four years and had never owned a snake, so police and firefighters aren’t sure how it got there.

They’re asking anybody in the area who may be missing a snake to give them a call.