Three delicious slider recipes to make for your watch party

Bacon and blue cheese sliders

Ingredients:

3 LB ground Chuck (85% Lean )

½ cup dried chives

1 TB Hy-Vee Steak Sauce

2 tsp honey Dijon mustard

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

12 slices cooked and diced bacon

4 oz. blue cheese crumbles

12 Hawaiian Buns, split open

Directions:

Combine ground chuck, chives, steak sauce, mustard, Worcestershire, and salt and pepper

Do not overmix. Mix until just combined

Cover mixture and refrigerate for two hours to allow to set up

This meat mixture will allow you to make 12 patties, hand press together the patties

Allow to rest in refrigeration another 15 minutes

Preheat your grill to med-high heat

Spray the clean grates lightly, with a pan spray

Burgers should take about 4-5 minutes per side, using a thermometer temp the burgers to make sure that they are a minimum of 160 degrees (as per USDA)

Top with mixture of cooked bacon and blue cheese right after they leave the grill to give the cheese a chance to melt slightly and hold the bacon on the burger

Tips:

Burgers can be made several hours ahead before grilling

Top with your favorite toppings, homemade pickles are a nice treat

Crab Cake Sliders

Ingredients:

1 LB Lump Crab Meat, (check crab meat for pieces of crab shell that may be left in the meat)

1 egg, beaten

½ cup Panko Bread Crumbs

¼ cup of Mayonnaise (I don’t recommend Miracle Whip for this dish)

1 TB honey Dijon Mustard

1 TB Fresh Lemon juice and zest of lemon

2 TB chives, dried

1 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp Buffalo Sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

2 TB Clarified Butter

1 cup Arugula Leaves, clean and dry

½ cup Aioli Sauce

6 Hawaiian Buns, split

Directions:

Mix together crab meat, egg, panko, mayo, chives, mustard, lemon, garlic powder, salt and pepper and buffalo sauce

Form into 6 tightly hand pressed patties

Refrigerate one hour before sautéing

Over medium-high heat in a sauté pan, add your clarified butter

Cook the crab cakes in the butter for about 4 minutes per side

Inside the open bun spread lightly with Aioli sauce, top with crab cake and finish with Arugula leaves, top with other have of bun and serve

Tips:

Clarified butter is butter where the milk fat has been removed and can be used to sauté with. It will not burn like other butter will and it is also used to make drawn butter for Lobster, shrimp and other fish dishes.

Regular Mayo works much better in making these crab cakes.

Italian Sausage Sliders

Ingredients:

¾ LB Italian Sausage, freshly ground (Hy-Vee makes its own Sausage in Store, ask your Butcher)

¾ LB Ground Chuck (85% Lean)

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tsp Dry Italian Seasoning blend

4 TB Olive Oil

1 Red Bell Pepper, seeded, and sliced into strips

1 Green Bell Pepper, seeded, and sliced into strips

1 medium size, yellow onion, peeled and sliced

6 slices Provolone cheese

6 Hawaiian Rolls, split

Directions:

Combine Italian Sauce, Ground Chuck, salt and pepper, Italian Seasoning

Form into 6 tightly pressed patties

Refrigerate for at least an hour

Using 2 TB of the Olive oil sauté your sliced onions and bell peppers together for 5-6 minutes over medium-high heat. Set aside to top your finished Italian Sausage Sliders

In the same pan you used to cook peppers add remainder of olive oil and bring up to temperature and sauté patties 2-3 minutes per side

Top with provolone slice immediately after cooking

Place on sliced Hawaiian bun and fish with your sautéed onion and bell peppers

Tips:

Using the same pan to cook your patties in after sautéing your onions and peppers will enhance your flavor

For extra cheese add another piece of Provolone, don’t finish with Mozzarella because you will then create that stringy cheese pizza effect

