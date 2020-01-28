While investigating threat against President Trump, authorities allegedly find child porn on Kansas man’s phone

WICHITA, Kan. — A Kansas man who allegedly threatened President Donald Trump on social media is now facing child porn charges.

Aaron McDowell, 24, of Salina was charged Tuesday in federal court with one count of presenting and distributing child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He also faces charges of making a threat against the president.

According to prosecutors, McDowell posted on his Facebook page, “I’m going to kill Trump in the white house tomorrow at 7 p.m.”

While investigators were searching McDowell’s cell phone because of the alleged threat, they allegedly found images of children preforming sex acts.

According to investigators, 152 images of child porn were found on his phone and 2,800 images were on his could storage device. Investigators also allegedly found evidence that the images had been distributed.

If convicted, McDowell faces up to 40 years in prison.