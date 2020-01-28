‘Whitehouse is all Kansas City’: Mahomes’ hometown pulling for Chiefs and their local star

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITEHOUSE, Texas -- Before Patrick Mahomes was starring on the field with the Chiefs, he was a hero in a small East Texas town.

In Whitehouse, Texas, Mahomes honed his winning mentality. So today, folks in his hometown aren't that surprised by Showtimes' success. They knew he was special way before the rest of us.

"Whitehouse is all Kansas City," said Jamal Kennedy, Mahomes' former teammate. "We love Patrick Mahomes, and we're going to ride with him all the way to the end."

A suburb of Tyler, Whitehouse now proudly represents a football team that plays its home games 550 miles north because of a quarterback who once led the Whitehouse Wildcats in one of the greatest seasons in school history.

"It didn't matter what the score was. He could battle," Mahomes' high school coach Adam Cook said. "Nah, we`ve seen that for a long time out of him. You were never out of a game."

"When he was playing, you got a good chance of winning the game -- you are going to win the game," Kennedy said. "You don't have to worry about him giving his all because he's going to go all out."

And for Mahomes, that ranged from football to basketball to baseball. He was a three-sport athlete who was unsurprisingly voted "most athletic" by his peers in his senior year.

He even once pitched a baseball game against MLB first-round draft pick Michael Kopech. Mahomes won the game, throwing a complete no-hitter game with 16 strikeouts.

"It was very evident by the number of scouts that we had two great players who were playing here," Cook said. "For Patrick to go toe-to-toe with him, it shows the potential of what he could have done had he chosen that route."

The son of a former MLB player, Mahomes' fastball could touch the mid-90s -- but his first love was football.

Despite leading Whitehouse to an undefeated, district championship season with 65 total touchdowns his senior year, Mahomes was rated as just a 3-star football recruit and had only three Division I college football offers: Rice, Houston and Texas Tech universities.

"How did they miss out on this guy?" Cook said. "He won this award; he won that award; he`s throwing for all these yards. He seems to be doing everything right off the field."

"I don't know how you miss talent like that," Kennedy said. "Talent like that doesn't just pop up out of nowhere. Great guy, great arm, one of the strongest arms I've ever seen, and man, that guy could really play football."

The oversight of most colleges was Texas Tech's gain.

Mahomes went on to star for the Red Raiders even though he faced challenges and had some of his friends tell him he should leave early in his time in Lubbock.

"Early on, he's not the starter. We know how good he is, and we know what he can do," Cook said. "There were some people saying he should transfer. His dad said, 'No, we don't transfer. We compete.' That's the mentality that's translated over to him, and it's something Patrick's picked up on."

His father's mentality helped Mahomes become a first round NFL draft pick and earn a reputation as one of the best quarterbacks in the league -- even at just 24 years old.

His success -- now one win away from a Super Bowl championship -- and overall "good guy" reputation in his small hometown in East Texas has Whitehouse now all-in for the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We've got people here that were cheerleading when he was playing. We have cheerleading parents that were here. We have our drill team and band, and those people were there watching that week in and week out and seeing this," Cook said. "And now, to see it on another stage, it's surreal."