Chiefs success’ spurs local artist to capture a special season and team in paintings

LIBERTY, Mo. -- Chiefs fans are showing their love for the team in different ways. Their incredible season has inspired one metro man to capture the team in his paintings.

With the stroke of a paint brush, artist Jason Wilcox worked on finishing his latest Chiefs piece, a painting of Andy Reid, on Wednesday.

"I've always been an artist. I've always been into sports. I just wanted to showcase my artwork within the sports world," Wilcox said.

Wilcox started creating Chiefs-inspired artwork in December. Since then, he's painted more than a dozen pieces, from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, to Tyrann Mathieu and Tyreek Hill.

"Sometimes it'll take me maybe 4-5 hours. Sometimes it'll take me a couple of days. Sometimes it'll take me a whole week," Wilcox said.

Wilcox is a self-taught painter.

"In 2018 when I first started back painting, I didn't even really know how to use a paintbrush. It might sound weird, but I used to use sponges," Wilcox said.

He's a full-time artist now, but just two years ago, he was working as a correctional officer.

"I realized this is my passion. This is a God-given gift, and I wanted to showcase it to the world," Wilcox said.

A gift he's sharing with the world and Chiefs Kingdom.

You can order and purchase a Chiefs painting on Wilcox's website.