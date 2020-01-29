Fitting for Chiefs fans, KC Power & Light throwing a tailgate party Sunday with thousands expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Live Block in the Power and Light District may feel dormant on Wednesday, but it will be a much different story come Sunday.

"We are going to put on a show for everyone," Rachel Waller, director of marketing of Power and Light, said.

She says the party starts at 11 a.m., Sunday, where all ages are invited to have some fun and cheer on the Chiefs, with no cost of admission.

Close to 20,000 people are expected to be in downtown Kansas City on Sunday. Because of that, they are shutting down Grand Boulevard from Truman Road to 13th Street for a tailgate party including games, grills, food trucks and another big screen projector to show the game.

"It`s really going to be a fun outdoor atmosphere, which Kansas City fans love. People love tailgating they love being outside. So we`re throwing a huge tailgate and welcoming all of Kansas City downtown for the Super Bowl.

With more people downtown, KCP&L has hired more security. Waller also says restaurants in the district will have more staff.

"We're going to continue that party for as long as they`ll have us on Sunday night," she said.