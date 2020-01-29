× Gladstone man charged in death of 2-year-old that police originally deemed an accident

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — A Gladstone man is now facing charges in the death of a 2-year-old who police originally said unintentionally shot himself.

A Clay County grand jury has indicted 30-year-old Christopher Ellis on charges of second-degree murder and felony child endangerment.

The shooting happened on Sept. 24, 2019, at an apartment near N.E. 59th Terrace and North Oak Trafficway.

Police originally said the 2-year-old boy, who has not been identified, got a hold of his father’s unsecured gun and shot himself. Two adults — the boy’s father and a friend — were home at the time.

Court documents detailing the charges against Ellis were not available in this indictment.

His bond is set at $250,000. Ellis is next scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Friday.