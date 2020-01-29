× Kansas City company wins Super Bowl tickets in business bet, donates the money to foster kids instead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a hard decision, a local company’s leadership has decided to forego tickets to the Super Bowl in order to donate money to help kids in the foster care system.

For more than three years, Alenco, Inc. has made a friendly bet with similar home improvement companies across the United States. The wager goes like this: companies bet on a team, and the last team standing must reach the Super Bowl. Whichever company bet on that team gets their choice of tickets to the game or a donation to their choosing.

According to a company statement, it was a tough decision for Allen and Jon Erskine, owner and vice president of operations respectively. The Chiefs haven’t been to the Super Bowl in 50 years.

However, the two decided to give the money away, donating $20,000 to Royal Family Kids Camp of Lenexa, Kan. The charity’s network of camps offer child mentoring for abused, abandoned, and neglected children in the foster care program.

Unfortunately for the California-based company in the pool, they bet on the Rams this year.