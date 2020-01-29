FOX4 Forecast: Morning snow… watch for slick spots!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have some light snow moving through the area this morning, leaving a coating of snow on the roadways. Please plan for extra travel time for your morning commute. Some minor accumulation is possible, especially on the south side of KC. The clouds will stick through Friday before things get a lot better over the weekend

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

