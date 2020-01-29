Mitchell Schwartz’s wife, Brooke, shares adorable photo of him carrying her purse with sweet message

Posted 11:18 am, January 29, 2020, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —  A photo of Chiefs offensive lineman and the story his wife, Brooke, shared about the photo are warming hearts all over the internet.

It’s a photo of Schwartz and his wife celebrating the team’s big win to become AFC champions.

“A tiny detail in this photo is why I love it so much,” Brooke captioned the photo.

If you look closely at the photo, you’ll notice Schwartz holding a clear bag containing his wife’s things.

“My husband had just won the biggest game of his career, but he made sure to keep track of my bag,” Brooke said.

The proud wife said that’s just the type of guy Schwartz is.

“This little story about my bag might sound silly, but this gesture is just a glimpse into the man and husband he is,” she said in the post. “He’s always thinking of me and making sure I’m okay. I love this man so much.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.