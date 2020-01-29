Red Wednesday: Sunday’s big game is shifting into focus

MIAMI — The Kansas City Chiefs’ preparation is ramping up for Sunday’s showdown with the San Francisco 49ers from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

FOX4’s week of specials rolls on with Red Wednesday, which you can watch on this page and on FOX4. We’ll have another episode tonight at 11 p.m.

Tune in to hear from the Chiefs media availability on Wednesday, get an extensive look at Radio Row and hear about some other fun elements surrounding the game, like the halftime show, a special promotion, and some wagers on which team is going to bring home the Lombardi Trophy.