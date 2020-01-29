Shawnee Mission South grad bringing Kansas City flavor to his Miami restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI -- The Magic City is a foodie town, but that didn't phase one Overland Park native.

Brad Kilgore, a 2004 Shawnee Mission South graduate, started busing tables at Santa Fe Cafe for extra gaming money.

Years later, after training in his hometown, Denver and Chicago, Kilgore welcomed FOX4 to Ember, one of several restaurants he owns, on Wednesday.

Naturally, his Miami eatery has a touch of Kansas City. This weekend, it has a touch of his favorite team, too. And of course, Kilgore is planning a Super Bowl party at his restaurant Sunday.

From the Tank 7 to the barbecue, Hunt's ketchup and more