Silver Alert issued for 82-year-old Gardner woman with Alzheimer’s

Posted 3:56 pm, January 29, 2020

GARDNER, Kan. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 82-year-old Gardner woman who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Gardner police say Wilma J. Patterson is believed to have left her home alone midday Tuesday in a red Kia Forte with the Kansas license plate VDH319. The vehicle was reportedly last seen heading westbound from Meade, Kansas just after 9 a.m.

Patterson is described as standing 5’2″ and weighs 130 pounds. She has grey hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white shirt, brownish-red pants, tennis shoes, and a black jacket at the time of her disappearance.

If you encounter Patterson and/or the vehicle, please immediately notify the Gardner Police Department at 913.856.7312 or call 911.
