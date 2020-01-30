CDC confirms first person-to-person spread of coronavirus between husband, wife in Chicago

CHICAGO — The United States reported its first confirmed case of person-to-person spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Thursday. This is the second confirmed case of the virus in Illinois.

FOX4 sister station WGN reports that the woman in her 60’s recently traveled to Wuhan, China to care for her sick mother. She infected her husband, who did not travel to China.

The woman is quarantined in Chicago suburb Hoffman Estates at AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center. Her husband is hospitalized at an unknown location. The severity of his illness hasn’t been given other than his condition is stable.

Closer to Kansas City, Lawrence Memorial Hospital is investigating a possible case of coronavirus, but that case hasn’t been confirmed and test results may take a few more days before they’re available.

The coronavirus’ death toll has topped 100 in China. Infections have rapidly increased, and people sick with the virus have shown up in at least 17 countries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.