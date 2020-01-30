Chef Mark of Hy-Vee shares his recipe for extreme pulled pork nachos

Extreme nachos

Ingredients for pulled pork for nachos:

2 LB Pork Shoulder, or Pork Butt, cut into ½ LB Chunks

½ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp garlic powder

½ onion powder

½ tsp ground cumin, powder

½ tsp oregano, dried

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

1 TB brown sugar

2 bay leaves

3 cups Hy-Vee Chicken stock

Directions:

• Place pork in stock pot or sauce pan

• Cover with chicken broth, and add additional water if needed to cover the pork

• Cover with lid or heavy foil (make sure lid or foil fits well) and allow to cook on low setting for 8 hours

• About half way through the cooking process turn pork over, and re-seal

• When done allow meat to cool done in the cooking liquid

• Remove from lid and pull apart Pork, using two forks

• Before serving you may want to add a little of your favorite BBQ sauce to the pork

Pro Tips:

• If using for sandwiches, often they are topped with a coleslaw

Ingredients for nacho cheese sauce (to top nachos):

2 cups heavy whipping cream

3 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup Gruyere cheese, grated

½ tsp paprika

½ tsp chili powder

½ tsp garlic powder

2 TB Cornstarch

Directions:

• In a sauce pan over medium heat and the heavy cream to the pan

• Allow the cream to start to come to a simmer and whisk in everything, but the cornstarch

• Allow to thicken and continue to whisk. Depending on how thick the cheese sauce becomes you may or may not need the cornstarch.

• If you need to thicken it slightly, combine the corn starch and 2 TB of water together and whisk into sauce (a little at a time)

• Serve over chips, fresh vegetables

Pro Tips:

• DO NOT cook over High Heat, because if it scorches the bottom of the pan it cannot be saved and the sauce will need to be made again

• If the sauce thicken over time, whisk in additional cream if needed to thin it down

• DO NOT add a hard cheese sauce as Parmesan to this mixture, or the sauce may become grainy

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.