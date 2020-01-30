Chef Mark of Hy-Vee shares his recipe for extreme pulled pork nachos

Extreme nachos

Ingredients for pulled pork for nachos:

2 LB Pork Shoulder, or Pork Butt, cut into ½ LB Chunks
½ tsp kosher salt
½ tsp garlic powder
½ onion powder
½ tsp ground cumin, powder
½ tsp oregano, dried
¼ tsp ground cinnamon
1 TB brown sugar
2 bay leaves
3 cups Hy-Vee Chicken stock

Directions:

• Place pork in stock pot or sauce pan
• Cover with chicken broth, and add additional water if needed to cover the pork
• Cover with lid or heavy foil (make sure lid or foil fits well) and allow to cook on low setting for 8 hours
• About half way through the cooking process turn pork over, and re-seal
• When done allow meat to cool done in the cooking liquid
• Remove from lid and pull apart Pork, using two forks
• Before serving you may want to add a little of your favorite BBQ sauce to the pork

Pro Tips:
• If using for sandwiches, often they are topped with a coleslaw

Ingredients for nacho cheese sauce (to top nachos):

2 cups heavy whipping cream
3 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 cup Gruyere cheese, grated
½ tsp paprika
½ tsp chili powder
½ tsp garlic powder
2 TB Cornstarch

Directions:

• In a sauce pan over medium heat and the heavy cream to the pan
• Allow the cream to start to come to a simmer and whisk in everything, but the cornstarch
• Allow to thicken and continue to whisk. Depending on how thick the cheese sauce becomes you may or may not need the cornstarch.
• If you need to thicken it slightly, combine the corn starch and 2 TB of water together and whisk into sauce (a little at a time)
• Serve over chips, fresh vegetables

Pro Tips:

• DO NOT cook over High Heat, because if it scorches the bottom of the pan it cannot be saved and the sauce will need to be made again
• If the sauce thicken over time, whisk in additional cream if needed to thin it down
• DO NOT add a hard cheese sauce as Parmesan to this mixture, or the sauce may become grainy

