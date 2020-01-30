Chef Renee Kelly’s Atomic Arrowhead Bomb is perfect for your watch party

Chef Renee Kelly Atomic Arrowhead Bomb

serves 6-8 people

Ingredients:

1 lb ground hamburger

1 lb hot Italian sausage

2 each jalapeños, chopped

1 C. American cheese, chopped small

1 egg

2 Tbs Sriracha

1 Tbs. Kosher salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp. paprika

2 tsp. garlic powder

2 tsp. onion powder.

3-4 hotdogs

1 lb bacon sliced

1/2 C. Kansas City BBQ sauce

Directions:

Mix together the hamburger, Italian sausage, jalapeños, egg and American cheese. Season with the Sriracha, Kosher salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder and onion powder. Roll into a large ball.

Place the hot dogs through the loaf of meat, making a star. Wrap the meat loaf in bacon. Use toothpicks where necessary.

Cover the Atomic Arrowhead Bomb with foil, and bake at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for 50 minutes, uncover and brush with the BBQ sauce. Turn up the heat to 425 degrees and continue baking for an additional 15-20 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Ingredients for dipping sauce:

1 C. sour Cream

1 C. Buttermilk

1 each jalapeño, chopped

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1/2 C. parsley, chopped

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together.

