Cincinnati miracle hippo picks the Chiefs before puking up her lunch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CINCINNATI -- One of the world's favorite hippos has made her Super Bowl pick. Or, at least, she attempted to Thursday afternoon at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Fiona the Nile hippopotamus, now 3 years old, attempted to pick between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, WLWT first reported.

The portly princess was placed in front of two enrichment items, each emblazoned with the logo of a Super Bowl team. She was expected to press her snout to one of the items, indicating her favorite to win -- a feat that was sure to influence oddsmakers across the globe.

She did. Video from the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden nuzzling the Kansas City Chiefs sign in a clear sign of favoritism and sage wisdom.

But it was shortly after this moment that the 1200-pound toddler, who had just eaten lunch, vomited freshly chewed veggies right next to the Kansas City logo.

We're sure there's some hidden meaning there, but the hippo heartthrob refused to clarify.

Fiona's accuracy rate has so far been 50 percent. She accurately projected the underdog Philadelphia Eagles to beat the New England Patriots in 2018, but bet against the Pats, instead going with the Los Angeles Rams, in 2019.

Cincinnati's beloved Fiona celebrated her third birthday on Jan. 24.

She now weighs well over a half ton. It's a big deal for her, considering she weighed a fifth of what a normal baby hippo should weigh when she was born Jan. 24, 2017. Fiona weighed 29 pounds when she was born, which is about 25 pounds lighter than the lowest recorded birth weight for this species. The normal range is 55 to 120 pounds.

Through her amazing survival, Fiona become an ambassador for her species and a great example of why zoos exist. She survived because of her animal care team's tireless efforts to save her and has inspired many to care about her species and wildlife, which is Cincinnati Zoo's mission.