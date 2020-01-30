Famed race car driver John Andretti dies from cancer at age 56

Famed race car driver John Andretti has lost his battle with cancer and passed away Thursday, Andretti Autosport confirmed on Twitter.

John had a huge career that included wins in CART, IMSA GTP, Rolex Sports Car Series, and NASCAR.

John Andretti was a member of one of the most famous families in racing.

He was the son of racer Aldo Andretti, twin brother of Indianapolis 500 winner Mario Andretti.

John Andretti was the older brother of Adam Andretti, and first cousin to Michael and Jeff Andretti.

Andretti was an active member of the community, being part of Race For Riley during the weeks of the Brickyard 400.

He disclosed in 2017 that he was battling stage four colon cancer, which was believed to be gone, but relapsed in 2018 and again in 2019 after another round of treatment.

His battle with cancer spared his awareness campaign, which started the hashtag #CheckItForAndretti.

Family and fans are sharing the hashtag on social media in his memory.