Former Chiefs security reflect fondly on combined 55 years guarding players, coaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- It's been 50 years since the Kansas City Chiefs have claimed Super Bowl glory.

Two retired officers can claim their own half-century of keeping the Chiefs safe on the sidelines.

Retired Jackson County sheriff's deputies Sgt. Lane T. Eitel and Sgt. Martin "Red" Hendrickson have attended a lot of football games, but they weren't there to cheer on the Chiefs.

During their time as sheriff's deputies, they were assigned to the sidelines at Arrowhead Stadium, working as security officers for the team and head coach.

Eitel, who is now retired and working as a professional musician, spent 25 years assigned to protect the Chiefs head coach. In all, Eitel stood beside six head coaches, beginning with Frank Gansz and finishing a quarter-century later with Todd Haley.

"My job was to stay out of the way and to let them do their job, but to keep them safe," Eitel said. "When people see the head coach, they want to go up and talk to him. But he's busy. He has a job to do to win football games, and he has to stay on schedule."

The two sergeants met scores of celebrities along the way. Eitel's basement in Lee's Summit is like a museum with walls covered in photos and keepsakes from his time on the Arrowhead sidelines.

"I was always a Chiefs fan," Hendrickson said Thursday.

Hendrickson, who now works in transportation for a metro school district, guarded the area where Chiefs kickers would warn up and the tunnel where visiting players would run to the field.

He said, even then, he knew how blessed he was to have that opportunity.

"It was always very exciting for me at the stadium," Hendrickson grinned. "There's 80,000 people up there who would love to stand where you're at. I always remember that in my own heart, too."

All combined, Eitel and Hendrickson worked the Arrowhead sidelines for 55 years. The two retired officers befriended numerous players, coaches and regular fans along the way.

They're both happy in retirement from police work, but they admit it would be a thrill to be back as the Chiefs chase a championship. Kansas City will meet San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami, Florida.

"I am overjoyed that the people there now get to experience something I didn't get to. It has to be ecstatic. What an event," Eitel said. "These players are playing their hearts out. They're going to take it."