Johnson County couple charged with raping woman at Lake of the Ozarks

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Missouri prosecutors have charged a Shawnee couple of raping a woman and possessing illegal drugs in July 2019 at Lake of the Ozarks.

Carl Franklin Mort, 41, has been charged with first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree sodomy and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Cassandra J. Wedeking, 39, is charged with first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sodomy and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, on July 6, 2019, Mort and Wedeking raped a woman and were also found to be in possession of cocaine and ecstasy at the Millstone Marina in Gravols Mills, Missouri.

The victim stated she met the couple at a bar where they introduced themselves as brother and sister. After visiting and consuming alcohol, the victim, Mort, Wedeking and two other people left on a boat to go to a different bar. The victim said once underway the couple told her they had to stop at their dock before going out for the evening. Once they were docked, the victim says Wedeking asked her to come with her to change clothes. Wedeking then put lines of what the victim believed to be cocaine onto the counter and asked her if she wanted to consume any. The victim states she attempted to leave but Mort then blocked her from leaving.

The victim states after the rape she convinced the couple she wanted a bottle of water. When Mort left to get the water the victim ran from the boat to escape, leaving a black skirt cover-up in the bedroom. The skirt was later taken by law enforcement and sent to an area hospital where a sexual assault kit was collected.

According to court documents, the couple states they had been married in the past, separated and were now back together. Mort states the incident was not rape and that the victim was just embarrassed and did not want her friends to find out, so she claimed it was rape.

Mort says the victim said out loud multiple times she was going to have sex with him in front of everyone but no witnesses confirmed this.

The two denied having illegal drugs on the boat. Wedeking then alleged the victim had tried to get her and Mort to go to her room to use cocaine but refused.

The couple claimed they came back to the boat and were surprised about police tape being around their boat. A search of the boat showed a neighboring boat had texted Wedeking and told her the police were at their boat. When she tested back, she asked the person to let them know when the police left.

All drug items and the sexual assault kit were sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol laboratory for analysis.

Mort was issued a warrant with a $150,000 bond. Wedeking’s bond was set at $100,000.

The two have not been taken into custody, according to police.