KC Council sends distracted driving proposal back to committee, amid concerns of racial profiling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Council voted Thursday to send a proposal that would have addressed distracted driving back to committee after council members raised concerns over due process and the potential for racial profiling.

The ordinance would have prohibited actions such as using a mirror to engage in personal grooming, reading anything other than vehicle gauges and equipment, writing or drawing and putting information into a GPS.

The proposal was a way to address what state lawmakers have failed to do: issue a complete ban on texting while driving. Missouri is currently one of only two states that doesn't ban texting while driving for all drivers. Montana is the other.

During discussion on the proposal, council member Brandon Ellington, who represents the 3rd District At-Large, raised concerns about due process and also said that the move could lead to racial profiling and hurt police and community relations in the city.

"The reason why we don't have state law against texting while driving is because we see that more than 91% of blacks are likely to be stopped. This is not my opinion. It's the Attorney General's opinion," he said, referring to a state report that black drivers were more likely to be pulled over than their white counterparts.

"So what is Kansas City's percentage of pulling over the black population? Jackson County's percentage is 53%, and this is what you bring to the council? A bill that's going to allow people to be discriminated against when they're just drive down the street?"

Mayor Pro Tem Kevin McManus, who sponsored the ordinance, said that he was open to hearing Ellington's concerns, but that distracted driving needs to be addressed.

"It's strange to me that in this city, the largest city in Missouri, we can't figure out a way to address what really is an epidemic, and there's all sorts of issues that we all have to be sensitive to and care about," McManus said.

"One of them is the danger that's presented on our roads when people are engaging, frankly, in just dangerous behavior. That's the intent of this ordinance."

The council eventually voted the ordinance down 7-4. Everyone except Ellington voted to refer the ordinance back to committee.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, who voted in favor of the proposal, called distracted driving a serious issue in the city.

"Trust me. I understand as well as anyone profiling issues, police interactions between minority communities particularly men of color," he said. "At the same time, we do have a serious issue with distracted driving that leads to fatalities in this city more frequently than we can accept."

