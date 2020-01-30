× KC police shot and killed a man near 69th and Askew late Wednesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Officers shot and killed a man overnight near 69th and Askew when he pointed a gun at them. Police said they got a call just after 11 p.m. about an armed man inside the home.

According to police, a family member said the man had been smoking PCP for the last several days and felt he might harm them.

As police arrived, the armed man ran from the residence. Officers tried to locate him with the help of the canine unit and a drone.

Police searched for the man and found him with a gun near the rear of several houses in the 6800 block of Indiana. Officers were concerned about the safety of nearby residents because the suspect tried to get into the back entrance of a locked home.

Officers surrounded the area to prevent his escape and a standoff ensued. They used less lethal beanbag rounds to get him to drop the gun which were ineffective.

At approximately 1:40 am, police said the suspect pointed his gun at several officers and one of the officers fired at the man striking him.

Officers then secured the scene and removed the gun from the suspect. He was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, where he died a short time later.