KC Superman appears in Miami to cheer on the Chiefs

MIAMI -- New place, same fans. The Chiefs are in Florida for the Super Bowl along with some familiar faces.

KC Superman, whose real name is Michael Wheeler, is decked out in his famous cape, sunglasses and cross necklace in the Sunshine State, hoping to spread the Gospel and cheer on his favorite team.

"I came out for the last game. Seen that supernatural game," Wheeler said. "That's when he confirmed to me I'm doing what I should have done."

Wheeler recently took a break from superfanning. Ten months passed, and he couldn't stay away.

"I couldn't stand it no more because the fans were saying, 'Man, I miss you,' and I was missing them," Wheeler said. "I said, 'I'm going back to do what I love to do," because my running is keeping me young."

Wheeler is a runner and a evangelist. He spreads a message of love with everyone he meets. It's not just Kansas City, either. Wheeler has told FOX4 he travels to places like Compton in California, wearing a Superman cape and advocating for less violence. This week, he's doing it in Miami.

"I'm so happy to be here," Wheeler said. "I'm super excited about this Super Bowl."