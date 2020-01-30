KCPD to deploy more than 100 additional officers on Super Bowl Sunday to keep KC safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For those not watching the Super Bowl in Miami, a lot of big celebrations will be happening here at home in Kansas City, and police are taking extra precautions to make sure game day is safe.

Chiefs Kingdom is pumped and itching for Super Bowl Sunday to arrive.

"Been waiting for it all my entire life and should be a great experience," Chiefs fan Enandra Phillips said.

"The red everywhere, the whole city's going crazy. Wish I could be in Miami but you know what? Miami is not as crazy and fun as here, I guarantee it," fan Amy Roberts said.

KCPD doesn't want a repeat of what happened after the AFC Championship game, when a club hosting a game-day party became the site of a deadly shooting.

"The officers that we have are well-trained and have the equipment and ability to respond quickly to any type of situation," KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina said.

The department said it will have more than 100 additional officers covering every corner of the city.

"We are focusing on how we can provide the safest experience for everybody in our city whether they choose to stay home or whether they go out and about to an establishment or one of our entertainment districts to be with friends and family so they can have a good experience as well," Becchina said.

And if the Chiefs are crowned champions, many predict the city will erupt.

"This is so much fun. But if we win -- unreal. The city's going to go crazy. It's going to shut down, probably even bigger than the Royals," Roberts said.

While it's all fun, police want to remind everyone that fireworks are illegal. So is celebratory gunfire. Officers only took 10 calls for celebratory gunfire after the AFC win, and they're hoping on Sunday that it's zero.

"It is illegal to fire a gun within the city limits. It's a misdemeanor crime, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. So it is illegal to do that. It's not funny. It's not cool. It's not exciting. It's none of those things," Becchina said.

For now, fans are just focused on cheering the Chiefs on to victory.

"Go Chiefs!" Phillips said.

"Go Chiefs! I'm so excited! I'm pumped! So, so excited," Roberts said.

And of course, if you're planning to go out for game day, plan ahead with a designated driver or safe ride home. Police will also be doing saturation patrols across the area to catch impaired drivers.