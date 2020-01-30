Know your foe: Fans give hilarious answers to questions about the Chiefs, 49ers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI -- You know the old saying. Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.

The Chiefs and 49’ers have been studying each other for 2 weeks now. They have a good idea what’s coming on Sunday.

But what about each teams fans? How well do they know their opponent?

Affiliate reporter P.J. Ziegle hit the Miami streets to ask fans some fairly simple questions. What state do the Kansas City Chiefs hail from? What's the name of the 49ers quarterback?

Some of the answers are priceless. Take a look in the video player embedded in this story!