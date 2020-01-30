FOX4 Forecast: Cloudy & cold… then temperatures soar!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're off to a cold and cloudy start this morning so bundle up! With light winds and abundant moisture at the surface, we could have some patchy, freezing fog developing. Watch out for slick spots on elevated and untreated surfaces where we have fog.

We will finally start to shake the clouds and cold heading into the weekend. Temperatures soar on Super Bowl Sunday before we track our next big weather maker early next week. Details on the ups & downs in the updated forecast here!

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

