Local gas station manager has warning after thieves caught installing credit card skimmer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are trying to identify three men captured on surveillance video attaching a credit card skimmer at a local gas station.

It happened at the FavTrip on Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City. Store manager Nautika Ewing said the encounter happened in a matter of seconds.

"Three gentlemen came in, briefly roamed the store, and they stepped to the counter and decided they wanted to order one of our most popular tobacco products, which are Backwoods," Ewing said.

"Several different incidents between switching the flavor, his back was to them, so they took our cover off our credit card machine. He slid it in his pocket, then pulls out the case from his pants, covered our machine up."

The crafty thieves didn't get away with any customer information. Ewing said the clerk at the time immediately noticed something was wrong with the machine and contacted management.

"He didn’t attach it firmly. Any time you can wiggle the casing when you are swiping at a credit card machine, something is wrong. I’d recommend you don’t use it," Ewing said.

She said one of the top priorities of the convenience store is to protect customer information.

Cameras can be found inside and outside of the store. Company protocol also requires clerks to continuously check for skimming devices throughout the day and night.

The store managers are now warning other businesses for the need to be more aware.

“At Fav-Trip, these cameras are not a game. There are a thousand eyes on you. As well as we see it, we hear it. We’ve teamed with KCPD, and we have protection and security devices outside and in as well, to make sure that doesn’t happen and compromise our customers information," Ewing said.

This latest case is only adding to the store's growing social media platform, where videos are posted online blasting the thieves.

"If you follow us on Youtube or Facebook, you would know that thievery is not tolerated at Fav-Trip. So I think they were not the smartest to come inside the store and do what they attempted to do," Ewing said.

She hopes the surveillance footage will help identify the three suspects.

KCPD confiscated the skimming device. If you have information about this case, call TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.