Local restaurants and bakeries offering savory deals to celebrate the Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are playing in the Super Bowl, and local restaurants and bakeries want to make sure you don’t go hungry before the big game.

Here’s a list of places where you can get some discounted grub before the Chiefs play the 49ers.

BRGR Kitchen & Bar — All three locations in the Kansas City metro are offering a deal of four burgers and fries for $24 on game day. Following a Chiefs victory, on Monday, Feb. 3, BRGR locations will give away a free S&P burger for dine-in guests for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Q39 — This KC barbecue restaurant has partnered with Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson for their “Honey Thunder” sangria. Now through Feb. 2, a portion of the proceeds from the drink go to benefit Children’s Mercy. Q39 is also offering game day carry out packages, but guests have to place orders 24 hours in advance.

Meshuggah Bagels — The bakery is offering Chiefs red and gold bagels Super Bowl weekend at all their locations. HopCat — The Westport restaurant is offering carryout packages for the big game. The menu includes trays of 50, 75, and 100 hot wings, large trays of spinach dip and chips and macaroni and cheese. All orders have to be placed by noon Feb. 1.

Tom’s Town Distilling Co. — Tom’s Town has crafted a drink with their botanical gin in honor of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. The Margoni is available from now until game day for just $5.

Westport Flea Market — The last time the Kansas City Chiefs played in the Super Bowl was nearly a half-century years ago, so naturally Westport Flea Market is offering a “Party like it’s 1969” special.

All of their burgers are just $1.69, the price they were in 1969. The special runs through Feb. 2.

Minsky’s — This beloved KC chain is offering big game pizza packages for the Super Bowl. They range in size from two pizzas and one jumbo order of wings to eight pizzas and four jumbo wings. Prices range from $50 to $200.

Andre’s Confiserie Suisse — Chiefs themed chocolates and pastries are available here from now until game day. Chiefs cookies, lemon tartlet and vanilla square pastries are for sale. They can be pre-ordered by calling the store.

Rock & Brews — Rock & Brews in Overland Park is holding a watch party Feb. 2 with a 7 for $7 menu.

Jax Fish & Oyster Bar — If pizza and burgers isn’t your thing, you can order the Super Boil package from Jax Fish House.

The kit includes snow crab, crawfish, sausage and potatoes. The cost is $33 per person and orders have to be placed by noon on Jan. 30. The kit has to be picked up on Feb. 1.

Lakewood Local — Lakewood Local in Lee’s Summit is hosting a watch party for the Super Bowl with $5 appetizers and $15 buckets.

Chicken N Pickle — In addition to having a watch party at the North KC restaurant, you can take Chicken N Pickle to your house party.

They’re offing an array of appetizers to go including $15 for a dozen wings, $12 for chips and dip, $10 for a quart of hummus and $10 for a quart of spicy slaw. You can order by calling their store and pick up your order on Super Bowl Sunday.