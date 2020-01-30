Local store auctioning off Chiefs-inspired piano with plans to donate money to charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- You can soon tickle the ivories on a Chiefs-inspired piano.

All Keyed Up Piano Shop in the West Bottoms plans to auction the piano off sometime after the Super Bowl.

The shop said it hopes to get Chiefs players to sign the piano before the bidding begins. This project was a collaborative effort between All Keyed Up and Trendy Transformations by Toni's, Toni Kirk.

The Piano Shop refurbished the instrument, while Kirk did the designing and painting. The piano design was inspired by the Chiefs incredible season.

"The city is just electric right now. You can just feel it. So as it progressed, we won more games and got more excited about it. This is what we ended up with," Kirk said.

The money from the auction will be going to a Chiefs charity. They haven't decided which one yet.