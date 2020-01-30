29-year-old man found guilty in 2018 KCK triple homicide

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 29-year-old man has been found guilty for an April 2018 triple killing in Kansas City, Kansas.

A Wyandotte County jury on Thursday found MonDale Douglas guilty of three counts of premeditated first-degree murder in the deaths of 51-year-old Edward Rawlins, 46-year-old David Rawlins and 40-year-old Addrin Coats.

The incident occurred on April 2, 2018 when police responded to a duplex near 11th and Tenny after a woman called police and reported her door was open and a body was lying in the doorway.

During the investigation police discovered two more bodies inside the home. All three men died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Sentencing for Douglas will be March 13, 2020.