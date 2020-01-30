Metro man bringing Miami concept to Kansas City with new container gym

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One metro man is bringing some Miami flavor to Kansas City.

Harris Park on 41st and Wayne in Kansas City will soon have a container gym.

The park's founder, Chris Harris, said he got the idea while visiting Miami recently. While there, he saw outdoor gyms on the beaches. The equipment will be stored inside large containers. Harris said the outdoor gym concept is perfect for people living in the urban core.

"Just think it works perfect for us. I figured if we can bring out some workout equipment here and have it available for the community here in this area, in this zip code, then we may be able to curve some of that and make people live a little longer," Harris said.

Harris will be running a commercial on his social media pages during the Super Bowl. It will showcase what equipment people can use with the container gyms.