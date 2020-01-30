× New details emerge in death of Overland Park women who police say was killed by brother

OVERLAND PARK, Mo. — New court documents add details to the death investigation of a woman who police say was killed by her brother.

Parker John Mays, 27, was charged Thursday, Jan. 16, with killing his 22-year-old sister, Layne Mays, at their family home in the upscale Lionsgate neighborhood near 151st and Nall.

Police were called to the residence at 1:38 p.m. on Jan. 14 on a call of a suspicious death. The caller, the woman’s mother, told she found her daughter cut up and that her son was crazy.

When police arrived, the found Mays in the residence with cuts on her wrists and face, according to the court documents. She was declared dead at the scene.

However, later autopsy indicated the cause of death was actually strangulation. There was evidence of a struggle at the residence.

Police found a garage door opener at the house that belonged to Parker Mays. Video also shows a van pull up to the property, a man getting out and walking toward the garage door. The man leaves in the van leaves half an hour later.

A woman later called the police while driving on the highway, where she matched the van description and license plates with Parker Mays. She said he threw a boot, two gloves and a floor mat out of the van as he drove. All were recovered by police and were found to have blood on them.

Mays was later arrested at his home in Lawrence, Kan. He has denied killing his sister.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday.