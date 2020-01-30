One person critically injured in Northland shooting, victim found on 169 Highway ramp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person has been critically injured Thursday afternoon in a Northland shooting.

Police say the victim was found on the ramp from southbound 169 Highway to westbound Highway 152. That person was taken to a nearby hospital. Police are investigating whether the shooting happened at another scene near 118th and N. Cambell Road.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available, and police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more details are confirmed.