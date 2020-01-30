Prepare for grocery store chaos: Chiefs fans start shopping for Super Bowl parties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- People in Kansas City and surrounding suburbs are prepping their grocery lists for a holiday like none other in Kansas City: the first Super Bowl Sunday featuring the Chiefs in 50 years.

But what people are buying for their Super Bowl parties might not be as important to them as the color and decoration.

"Trays, catering, cookies, cakes, you name it. Really, anything we can put the Arrowhead and the Kansas City logo is just flying off the shelves," Hy-Vee assistant store director Daniel Gibbons said.

Hy-Vee is preparing for three of its busiest days of the year Friday through Sunday. Those preparations started last week.

"As soon as they won, we are starting with planograms. We are starting with meetings. We are starting getting product in," said Mike Moore, who manages the store's prepared foods division.

But the products they were ordering changed over the past few days because of "Mother Nature."

"Now all the sudden, we are talking 65 degrees out. We are talking getting charcoal out. We are talking about getting your ribs and your brats and your hot dogs," Gibbons said.

Frito Lay and Coca Cola have started rolling out Chiefs-themed packaging while the people behind the counter in the bakery have been busy coming up with dozens of creations for cakes, cookies and cupcakes featuring the Chiefs, Super Bowl logos and Patrick Mahomes headbands and hair.

Hy-Vee will have every register in all its stores open starting at 4 p.m. Friday through the Super Bowl.

Stores will also have special merchandise available immediately after the game if the Chiefs are victorious.