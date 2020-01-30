Shawnee Mission School District offers teachers unilateral contract; union warns of teacher shortage

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission School District’s Board of Education voted Thursday to pass a three-year unilateral contract for teachers in the district, a first in the state of Kansas.

Teachers have three options. They can choose to sign on to the unilateral contract, they can keep working under the terms of the previous contract or they can resign altogether.

The National Education Association-Shawnee Mission, the union that represents teachers in the district, warns that there could be a teacher shortage if enough employees decided to quit.

The union had proposed a 2% base salary increase and a two-year contract, but the administration has only offered a 1% base salary increase. Instead of the two-year contract, they offered three years.

Teachers in the district have been working under their previous contract, which expired in June 2019.