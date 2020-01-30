The Cheesecake Factory shares their recipe for chicken taquitos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Cheesecake Factory's chicken taquitos

Ingredients:

1 lb. Chicken Breast, cooked, pulled

¼ cup Corn Kernels

¼ cup Green Chile Sauce*

¼ cup Enchilada Sauce*

3 oz. Jack Cheese, grated

3 oz. Cheddar Cheese, grated

2 Tbls. Cream Cheese

1 Tbl. Cilantro, minced

1 tsp. Jalapeños, canned, chopped

1-1/2 tsps. Kosher Salt

½ tsp. Black Pepper

Pinch Oregano, dry

10 ea. 6” Corn Tortillas

1 ea. Egg (lightly beaten)

5 ea. Bamboo Skewers 6”

As needed Canola Oil, for frying

¼ cup Sour Cream

1 Tbl. Cilantro, minced

1/2 cup Guacamole*

1/2 cup Fresh Salsa*

Directions:

Add enough oil to a heavy bottom straight sided pan to come two inches up the sides. Heat over medium heat to 350℉ on a deep-fry thermometer.

Place the chicken breast, corn, green chile sauce, enchilada sauce, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, cream cheese, cilantro, jalapeños, salt, black pepper and oregano into a mixing bowl and stir to combine.

Quickly fry the stack of tortillas in the oil for 5 seconds to soften the tortillas. Lay the tortillas onto a cutting board. Brush the top edge of each tortilla with egg wash and evenly divide the chicken mix onto each tortilla.

Roll each taquito tightly. Lay two taquitos side by side with the sealed edges facing inwards. Insert a bamboo skewer through the center of two taquitos. Repeat the process with the remaining taquitos

Fry the taquitos until crispy and golden brown (2-1/2 to 3 mins.).

Remove from the fryer and allow to drain on paper towels. Remove the bamboo skewer and cut the taquitos in half.

Drizzle the sour cream over the taquitos.

Sprinkle the cilantro over the taquitos and serve with guacamole and fresh salsa.

Serves 6 (20 taquitos)

*Green Chile Sauce, Enchilada Sauce, Guacamole and Fresh Salsa are available at most major grocery stores.

