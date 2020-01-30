Three Chiefs cocktails to make for your watch party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Miami Vice

1 bag frozen strawberries

1 oz fresh lime juice

2 oz cream of coconut

2 oz pineapple

1 oz simple syrup

Perfect Sunset

2 oz Finest Call sweet and sour

2 oz pineapple juice

1 oz whip cream

Splash of grenadine

Zombie

1/2 cup (4 fl oz/125 ml)

1/2 cup grapefruit juice (4 fl oz/125 ml)

Pomegranate juice

Big squeeze of fresh lime juice

Dash of ground cinnamon

Crushed ice

Sparkling water

More recipes:

