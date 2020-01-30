Three Chiefs cocktails to make for your watch party

Miami Vice
- 1 bag frozen strawberries
- 1 oz fresh lime juice
- 2 oz cream of coconut
- 2 oz pineapple
- 1 oz simple syrup
Perfect Sunset
- 2 oz Finest Call sweet and sour
- 2 oz pineapple juice
- 1 oz whip cream
- Splash of grenadine
Zombie
- 1/2 cup (4 fl oz/125 ml)
- 1/2 cup grapefruit juice (4 fl oz/125 ml)
- Pomegranate juice
- Big squeeze of fresh lime juice
- Dash of ground cinnamon
- Crushed ice
- Sparkling water
