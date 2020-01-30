Three Chiefs cocktails to make for your watch party

Posted 9:17 am, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 09:42AM, January 30, 2020
Miami Vice

  • 1 bag frozen strawberries
  • 1 oz fresh lime juice
  • 2 oz cream of coconut
  • 2 oz pineapple
  • 1 oz simple syrup

 

Perfect Sunset

  • 2 oz Finest Call sweet and sour
  • 2 oz pineapple juice
  • 1 oz whip cream
  • Splash of grenadine

 

Zombie

  • 1/2 cup (4 fl oz/125 ml)
  • 1/2 cup grapefruit juice (4 fl oz/125 ml)
  • Pomegranate juice
  • Big squeeze of fresh lime juice
  • Dash of ground cinnamon
  • Crushed ice
  • Sparkling water

 

