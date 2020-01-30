Replay: Red Thursday Kansas City Chiefs special

MIAMI — The Kansas City Chiefs are hard at work on the practice field, and FOX4’s crews in Miami are staying busy keeping up with every development ahead of the big game on Sunday.

In our Red Thursday special, quarterback Patrick Mahomes describes what it’s like playing for Andy Reid. The FOX4 team also dives into the matchup between Mahomes and counterpart Jimmy Garoppolo for San Francisco.

We also have features on some special fans and special guests, as well as look at the point spread and a daring businessman doubling down and betting against the Chiefs.