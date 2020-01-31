‘Appreciate the little things’: Tyrann Mathieu takes moment to praise teammate he noticed putting in extra work

MIAMI — As the Chiefs are preparing for the biggest game in 50 years, Tyrann Mathieu caught one of his teammates up early Friday morning studying.

Mathieu noticed Daniel Sorenson sitting in the front of an empty ballroom with his head buried in notes.

Without disturbing Sorenson, Mathieu took a quick photo and tweeted it out.

“Caught Dan studying earlier this AM. Thought I’d share,” Mathieu captioned the photo.

Mathieu said to always appreciate the little things your teammates do.

“Ain’t no ‘I’ in team, and once you realize it take small efforts, that add up,” Mathieu tweeted.

This is Sorensen’s sixth year in the NFL. The 29-year-old has 44 tackles this season and 2 interceptions.