Delilah, the Kansas City Zoo sea lion, has a message for 49ers fans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Sea lions are amazing creatures. They can swim faster than 20 mph, they can learn tricks and they can even cheer on the Chiefs.

The Kansas City Zoo recently posted a video of one of their sea lions, Delilah, rooting for Kansas City. In the video, she catches a Chiefs football, balances it on her nose and waves at the camera.

She also vocalizes, which, thankfully, has been translated by experts in the sea lion native tongue. It's a loose translation, but Delilah's definitely got a message for 49ers fans. She wants them to see her end zone celebration. Watch the video in the embedded player in this story to see.

Other animals are picking the Chiefs across the nation

Delilah's not the only animal siding with the Show Me State. LeLe, the giant panda in Memphis, chose the Chiefs by grabbing onto their flag instead of the 49ers and wrapping himself in Chiefs red and gold.

In Cincinnati, a miracle hippo named Fiona picked the Chiefs by nuzzling a toy with the team's logo. She threw up her lunch right afterward, but at least it wasn't on the logo.