Hallmark’s strategic shifts at center of recent job cuts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City business icon Hallmark Cards Inc.’s recent elimination of hundreds of jobs comes as it turns its attention to digital efforts with sales of cards continuing to decline.
A Hallmark spokeswoman said the company is reshaping operations to cut costs, overhaul its retail business and drive more online sales, The Wall Street Journal reports.
The company will combine its card and retail businesses in an effort to redirect resources to bolster online offerings and add physical locations to offset drops in traditional stores. The report says this includes opening in locations such as hospitals and hardware stores.
