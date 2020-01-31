Independence elementary teacher makes learning fun with Chiefs inspired math lessons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Super Bowl spirit week is in full swing at schools around the metro.

With the Chiefs preparing to play in Sunday's Super Bowl, nearly everyone is excited to cheer on the home team.

“I keep telling my first graders, you were not born when we went to the Super Bowl the last time. Mrs. Countryman’s 43-years old, and I wasn’t even born, so this is huge," Lauren Countryman, first grade teacher at William Southern Elementary, said. "I just hope they can remember this. It’s such a big memory."

For the past two weeks, Countryman has been using Chiefs inspired math lessons to teach her students. All season long, the class has been keeping track of the team's record.

“What’s nice is we have been working on graphing lately, so it was an easy thing to just incorporate fthe Super Bowl and include football in our math lessons," She said. "It’s been really easy, but making it exciting and fun."

The students are learning everything from counting Mahomes passes, learning greater than and less than signs, and of course, statistics.

Countryman says it's the best of both worlds for not only her, but her students who are able to blend football into a learning lesson.

“When you make learning fun and connect it to them, it sticks so much better," Countryman said.

To celebrate Red Friday, the class also participated in a small tailgate event with hotdogs, desserts, and Chiefs gear.