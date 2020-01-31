Independence financial advisor pleads guilty to swindling elderly clients out of $1 million

Posted 4:42 pm, January 31, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence financial advisor pleaded guilty Friday to defrauding elderly clients out of more than $1 million.

Kraig Gier, 59, pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud in federal court in Kansas City.

According to prosecutors, Gier operated a business called Security Planning Corporation and used it to steal a total of $1,087,964 from two clients. One was 96-years-old and the other was 84-years-old.

Gier started making fraudulent withdrawals from the victims’ accounts in Feb.2015. Investigators say the scheme lasted until July 2018.

Under federal law, Gier faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison on each of the two counts. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

