Johnny’s Bar-B-Q in Mission says thank you before closing its doors after 42 years

MISSION, Kan. -- Johnny's Bar-B-Q closed its doors Friday after 42 years in business, 37 of which were spent at its current location in Mission.

Johnny White learned the tricks of the trade from a barbecue pitmaster who'd been in business since 1934.

"This morning driving to work was really bad. I knew it was going to be the last day," he said.

"When I sat down, I kind of wanted to cry a little bit," customer McKenna Bostic said.

The pink striped booths where Bostic and her mom have been coming since she was a toddler are now gone. On Saturday, so will the rest of the restaurant.

Customers have been flocking to the Mission restaurant since last month when it announced their pending closure.

"I learned a lot of lessons the hard way. I thought I knew business, and I didn't, getting myself painted in a corner, and I had to learn more than just about the barbecue," White said.

White said the secret to his success isn't that his barbecue is all that different than that of any of the hundreds of other restaurants' barbecue sauces he has on the walls.

But it may in be the people.

He spent the final night as host, sharing laughs and stories with long time customers, while his sister waited tables and his son tended to the pit oven and smoker.

"We've seen people that we've done weddings for, and now they come back and their kids are here, and we are doing weddings for them so it's pretty crazy," White said.

"You know when you walk into a barbecue joint that it's a family and it's not just another business. You can taste it. That may sound weird, but you can taste the love," Bostic said.

So why is he giving it up? White said he's had enough of the 70 hour work weeks. The answer to what's next is also right there in the restaurant. There's a sign that reads "Johnny's Gone Fishing."

White's son opened an Olathe Johnny's Bar-B-Q location 15 years ago that will remain in business.